Chargers should make a run at Richard Sherman

As the trade talk involving Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman lingers, there’s one destination that makes too much sense to ever happen.
The Los Angeles Chargers.
Apart from the familiarity between Sherman and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Sherman is a Compton, California native whose presence would instantly boost the newcomers to L.A. in their competition for the hearts, minds, and wallets of the citizens of the City of Angels. In a sport that remains at its core an entertainment business, a significant potential benefit would come from marketing a great player with a dynamic personality in a major market that has gone from zero to two NFL franchise in the last 15 months.
So what would it take to get Sherman? The Chargers hold the 38th overall pick in the draft, which perhaps would get Seattle’s attention — especially if the situation has gotten to the point at which the Seahawks will simply take the best offer they can get.
Sherman surely wants to play for a contender. But if the Chargers are willing to extend his contract and pay him accordingly for the money he’ll help them make in L.A., maybe he’d be willing to take his chances in the final years of the Philip Rivers era, especially with guys like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram forming the foundation of the team’s pass rush.
The bottom line on this one would be the bottom line, however. The Chargers need to thrive financially in Los Angeles. Until they can develop superstars who will excite the local fan base naturally, it makes sense to find a way to import a superstar or two. Importing a superstar who grew up locally, who has as strong a following as any defensive player in the NFL, and who will make the team better will make him worth every penny and then some in the critical early years of the Rams vs. Chargers fight for L.A.
38th with quality starter, might work. Not cheap when dealing with NFC West.
The Chargers would have to swap #7 and #38 for Sherman and #26 for it to make sense. That would place Sherman’s value at about the 10th pick in the draft, and he’s actually better than any player in it. They’d also only be paying our $22.5 million over the next 2 years, instead of $19.665 over 5 for a guy who may not pan out. Works for both teams.
So Sherman’s agents, Ben Dogra and Jimmy Sexton, are contacting friendly media and asking them to push for a trade to the Chargers with the idea that the Chargers must then pay Sherman extra for what he’d bring to an LA team in marketing benefits.
That’s crazy. The agents for a very good CB who has past his peak (ages 24-27 is peak for CBs) are banking on the Chargers being stupid. But those agents are good at getting some friendly media outlets to push their desired narratives.
