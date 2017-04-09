Chargers should make a run at Richard Sherman

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

As the trade talk involving Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman lingers, there’s one destination that makes too much sense to ever happen.

The Los Angeles Chargers.

Apart from the familiarity between Sherman and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Sherman is a Compton, California native whose presence would instantly boost the newcomers to L.A. in their competition for the hearts, minds, and wallets of the citizens of the City of Angels. In a sport that remains at its core an entertainment business, a significant potential benefit would come from marketing a great player with a dynamic personality in a major market that has gone from zero to two NFL franchise in the last 15 months.

So what would it take to get Sherman? The Chargers hold the 38th overall pick in the draft, which perhaps would get Seattle’s attention — especially if the situation has gotten to the point at which the Seahawks will simply take the best offer they can get.

Sherman surely wants to play for a contender. But if the Chargers are willing to extend his contract and pay him accordingly for the money he’ll help them make in L.A., maybe he’d be willing to take his chances in the final years of the Philip Rivers era, especially with guys like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram forming the foundation of the team’s pass rush.

The bottom line on this one would be the bottom line, however. The Chargers need to thrive financially in Los Angeles. Until they can develop superstars who will excite the local fan base naturally, it makes sense to find a way to import a superstar or two. Importing a superstar who grew up locally, who has as strong a following as any defensive player in the NFL, and who will make the team better will make him worth every penny and then some in the critical early years of the Rams vs. Chargers fight for L.A.