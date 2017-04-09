Desmond Trufant expects to be in “great shape” by training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on April 9, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT

Cornerback Desmond Trufant has a new contract with the Falcons and said Saturday that he feels “very humbled” by the commitment the team made to him after a year that ended early because of a pectoral injury.

Trufant missed the team’s postseason run and Super Bowl loss after having surgery and he is continuing to rehab with the start of the team’s offseason program coming soon. Trufant isn’t ready for full participation at this point, but expects all will be well when they move on to camp this summer.

“I’m feeling good,” Trufant said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “I’m working out every day. I’m getting a lot of my strength back. I’m feeling good. Obviously, we are definitely taking it slow. I’m not ready for full-speed, practice-type reps, but I’m feeling good. I’m going to be in great shape by the time that training camp comes.”

Trufant’s presence may not have been enough to ward off the Patriots’ comeback in the Super Bowl, but getting a full season from him should help their odds of getting another chance at ending the season with a title.