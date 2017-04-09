Rams part with 4 scouts, 3 weeks before draft

Posted by Michael Gehlken on April 9, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

NFL personnel department changes are fairly common in the spring, mainly because the scouting calendar does not end in the regular season as it does with coaches but instead continues through the draft.

That’s why the Rams’ moves are somewhat unusual.

With the draft less than three weeks away, Los Angeles has parted with four scouts. Those dismissed reportedly are director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and three area scouts: Evan Ardoin, Danton Barto and Sean Gustus.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS first reported Sunday that Carthon was among the dismissals. On Saturday, Neil Stratton of Inside The League first reported that four Rams scouts were let go, following it with Sunday’s full list.

Much of a club’s legwork for the draft is already done. Pro days are over. Draft boards are all but set.

Moving on from these scouts now may assist their job search, although most jobs elsewhere won’t become officially available until May.

Carthon was the Rams’ director of pro personnel the past five seasons. The ex-Florida running back also worked with Rams GM Les Snead for five years as a Falcons scout.

Ardoin spent eight seasons with the Rams. Barto, a former Arena Football League head coach, and Gustus spent four and five years, respectively.

The timing of the Rams’ decision, however unusual, is far from unprecedented. At about this time last year, the Browns parted with six scouts whose contracts were set to expire.