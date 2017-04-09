Report: Rex Ryan was a “coach with a death wish” in 2016

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

Rex Ryan, gone from Buffalo but not forgotten since he’ll be getting paid $16.5 million over the next three years (minus the much, much, much lower salary he’ll get from ESPN), entered 2016 with his fraternal twin at his side. It didn’t go well.

Why didn’t it? According to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, Rex “basically dedicated the 2016 season to resurrecting the reputation” of Rob Ryan, who had been fired by the Saints (after being fired by the Cowboys).

“Rob was not the Bills defensive coordinator but had the run of the place,” Myers writes. “He was almost the co-head coach.”

Myers claims the entire staff became dysfunctional, and that “some of [Rex’s] actions behind the scenes were indicative of a coach with a death wish.”

Myers doesn’t specify any of Rex’s behind-the-scenes actions. Given some of Rex’s past actions, it’s easy for the imagination to run wild.

It became obvious last May that Rex and Rob planned to run wild with the Bills, based on a joint interview that provided a glimpse as to how things could go now that the two men who once shared a womb would be joined at the hip in Buffalo. They went all in with their own unique style, and it resulted in both of them being exiled for now (and possibly for good) from coaching jobs at the NFL level.