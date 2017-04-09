Still no deal for top available free agent Johnathan Hankins

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 9, 2017, 6:11 AM EDT

Giants defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is the best free agent still available in the NFL, and there has been surprisingly little talk of teams showing interest.

Hankins is the No. 49 player in our Free Agent Hot 100, making him the only player in the Top 50 still unsigned, and one of just 13 available in the Top 100. So why isn’t there any interest?

He may have priced himself out of the market. A report in the first days of free agency that he was asking for more than $10 million a year could have led teams to turn elsewhere until Hankins lowers his asking price. The one-year, $8 million contracts signed by free agent defensive tackles Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan indicate that teams just aren’t looking to spend that kind of money at that position.

Hankins is a good player who started all 16 games for the Giants last year and could start for most teams. Some team will surely pay him starter money, but it may not be soon, and it may not be anything close to the money Hankins is asking for.