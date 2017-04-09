Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 9, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

A look at LB Lorenzo Alexander’s new deal with the Bills.

Running through some possibilities for the Dolphins’ first-round pick.

Patriots WR Chris Hogan returned to the lacrosse world for one night.

What pass rushing options might be available for the Jets if they trade down in the first round?

Said Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta, “We used to see a lot of volatility in the draft. By that I mean teams taking players we don’t like, or good value picks being there for us when we wanted to take them. But that doesn’t happen anymore.”

A mock draft on the Bengals website has them taking Alabama DL Jonathan Allen.

Will the Browns hit on more of their draft picks this season?

The draft will give a sense of the Steelers’ confidence in LB Vince Williams.

Greg Ward played quarterback at Houston, but he was working out as a wide receiver at the Texans’ workout day for local prospects.

The Colts would love a repeat of their 2001 draft success.

DL Calais Campbell is coming to the Jaguars with big goals in mind.

The Titans will have a new company in charge of concessions at their games this year.

The Broncos get back to work on Monday.

Nineteen local draft prospects were at the Chiefs facility on Friday.

The Raiders are looking back at Derrick Jensen’s career with the team after his death.

The Chargers could land a safety in the first round.

Opting for G Zach Martin in 2014 paid off for the Cowboys.

WR Odell Beckham’s choice of oral surgery over workouts at Duke drew some criticism.

A look at some offensive prospects for the Eagles to consider beyond the first round.

Setting the odds for what position the Redskins will address in the first round.

The Bears hope to avoid any contract snags with their choice at No. 3.

Can G Laken Tomlinson find his way back into the Lions’ starting lineup?

A negative review of the Packers’ offseason work.

Vikings QB Taylor Heinicke hopes his throws are more memorable than last year’s kick.

Said Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff of the first round, “This is a little different for us. We’ve been up in the 20s over the last 10 years here and there, but to be at 31, I think it’s all about patience. I also think there are opportunities.”

Will WR Kaelin Clay replace Ted Ginn in the Panthers offense?

Several LSU players will be part of the Saints’ pro day for local players.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston’s grandmother provided him with motivation to support the JDRF’s battle against diabetes.

The Cardinals will be working on tackling this offseason.

Signing with the Rams brings CB Nickell Robey-Coleman back to Southern California.

Kansas State DE Jordan Willis paid the 49ers a visit.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett spoke to a group of boy scouts at an event on Friday.