Tebow hits another home run

Tim Tebow has come a long way from his One-Man Baseball Fantasy Camp.
The former NFL quarterback hit his second home run in the minor leagues — in only three games with the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies.
It was a three-run shot against the Augusta (Ga.) Greenjackets (really?), and the ball went well over the right-centerfield fence.
Tebow, a first round pick of the Broncos in 2010, is batting .250 (three for 12) with a walk. The home run gave the unbeaten Fireflies a 6-0 lead.
And so the question becomes when the Mets will move him up in their farm system. And if this unlikely late-20s effort to become a professional baseball player is something much more than the publicity stunt it initially seemed to be.
Who cares? This isn’t about football and it isn’t about a football player. It’s about a guy who couldn’t cut it in the NFL who is now in a minor league of what has become an afterthought sport.
It’s still early in the season so not a large sample size really, but batting .250 in single A isn’t going to get him called up. 2 home runs in 3 games is at least note worthy though.
Your hate for Tebow is just sad. You cover football, but yet can’t stop talking about Tebow. I hope nothing but the best for Tebow. He’s a true professional. All he does is win, and it’s something you’re going to have to come to terms with. God bless you, Tebow.
Maybe a better article for hardball talk? Probably no one has a crush on him over there though.
Good for the kid, no matter what any of us thinks about him.
Most of us simply go along & try to do the best we can at our jobs, and never really try to do anything special, we just trudge through life, thinking more of security than chasing the dream!
Are you going to continuie updating us with Tim Tebow’s baseball career? If so, I’m going to change the channel
This does not belong on an NFL page. HE NO LONGER PLAYS IN THE NFL! Who cares.
Make a post about Tim Tebow when and “NFL” team signs him , or at least wait til he gets a NFL team visit.
good to know when former NFL players are doing good, not all of them are getting thrown in jail
First round NFL bust that washed out of the league and took up baseball…Who cares? He hit two home runs in the minor leagues…plenty of minor league players have done that…how about writing an article about Tebow playing football…oh wait, he already tried and failed there…multiple times…couldn’t even make Chip’s sideshow in Philly…move on already..
Tebowmania runs wild through every league he joins!!!I see the Fireflies riding Tim Tebow’s hot bat all the way to the South Atlantic League Championship!! Only if Tebow can keep this up against real competition like the Hickory Crawdads & the Asheville Tourists!!!
Where’s my Johnny Manziel update too?
Look Tebow was a bad football player. He will probably turn out to be a bad baseball player.
But he is a great person, and honestly its great to get positive reports on ex players rather than bankruptcies and prison sentences.
I root for Tim Tebow