Tebow hits another home run

Tim Tebow has come a long way from his One-Man Baseball Fantasy Camp.

The former NFL quarterback hit his second home run in the minor leagues — in only three games with the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies.

It was a three-run shot against the Augusta (Ga.) Greenjackets (really?), and the ball went well over the right-centerfield fence.

Tebow, a first round pick of the Broncos in 2010, is batting .250 (three for 12) with a walk. The home run gave the unbeaten Fireflies a 6-0 lead.

And so the question becomes when the Mets will move him up in their farm system. And if this unlikely late-20s effort to become a professional baseball player is something much more than the publicity stunt it initially seemed to be.