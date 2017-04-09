Timmy Jernigan: I’ve been waiting to play in a defense like this

Posted by Josh Alper on April 9, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is just starting to get familiar with the Eagles after coming to the team in last week’s trade with the Ravens and his first impressions are good ones.

Jernigan has spoken to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz about his plans for Jernigan’s role in an attacking defense that’s different from the ones he’s played for in the past.

“I’ve been waiting to play in this type of scheme for a while,” Jernigan said, via the team’s website. “Being at Florida State for a couple years, we were more of a read [defense] there, then I went to Baltimore and we read a little bit there. Last year in Baltimore we started attacking a little bit more and I had my best year, so it’s going to be exciting.”

Among the other things Jernigan has noticed about the Eagles already is the presence of Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle. Opposing offenses pay a lot of attention to Cox as well, something that should give Jernigan chances to win one-on-one battles over the course of the season.

Jernigan is set to be a free agent after the 2017 season, something he said he’s not thinking about at this point but winning those battles should pay off with a nice new deal in Philly or somewhere else by the time April 2018 rolls around.