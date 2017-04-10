“50-50” open competition for Broncos at quarterback

The Broncos have convened for the launch of the offseason program, and new coach Vance Joseph has reiterated that it’s a two-man competition for the most important job on the field — and that no one enters it with an edge.
“It is open, guys,” Joseph said of the Trevor Siemian/Paxton Lynch battle. “50-50. It’s going to go down to the wire, I hope.”
Actually, going down to the wire could be a bad thing, since it will keep the eventual starter from getting enough reps as the starter, since the backup will be getting plenty of them, too. Which could set the stage for whoever wins to job to be the guy who has the privilege of losing it.
The good news for Siemian is that he’s been cleared to participate in the offseason program after shoulder surgery performed promptly after the season. That will give him a fair chance to compete; the real question is whether and to what extent the competition will tilt in the direction of Lynch, given what the Broncos gave up to get him.
The final decision will be largely subjective, and an added factor could be Lynch’s perceived ability to hit a higher ceiling if he has a chance to play. Sure, Siemian may be better at first since he started in 2016. But to fully develop Lynch, the Broncos will need to throw him into the fray and suffer through the short-term growing pains.
Siemian proved to be a gritty, serviceable qb last season and won the job hands down with no running game or offensive line.
Lynch had two starts, played in a third game, and didn’t show much. Why does Siemian have to win the job again?
Siemian proved to be a gritty, serviceable qb last season and won the job hands down with no running game or offensive line.
Lynch had two starts, played in a third game, and didn’t show much. Why does Siemian have to win the job again?
———————–
because they missed the playoffs after winning the super bowl the year before. I agree the o-line was maybe the worst position of players in the league and Siemian would probably do well if that was built up, but he couldnt make something out of nothing most of the time (he was also banged up pretty regularly)
Lynch’s physical abilities makes him more promising to be able to deal with the bad o-line
^ Cuz Elway moved up to draft him in the first.
It is Siemian’s job to lose. Paxton would have to show up, and look like a completely different player (in a good way) to make them even think about making him the starter. They knew he was a project when they drafted him. I think at least another 1-2 years to develop will be needed. Until then he will hopefully be a capable backup.