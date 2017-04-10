All players present for start of Rams’ offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

The Rams kicked off the first offseason training program of the Sean McVay era, and all players were present and accounted for.

“There was full attention, guys were locked in, they were engaged, they were ready to go, we had everybody there,” McVay told reporters. “I think it was definitely, exactly the way that we wanted to come off as a coaching staff. Really right now, it’s about building relationships with these guys. We got a chance – within the framework of offense, defense and special teams – to just kind of get the general things. Offensively, we’re talking about our style of play, our approach. Then we’re introducing formations, motions, and personnel groupings to the skilled players. It’s very early in the process. We’ve got some time right now, so we want to make sure we do a great job establishing a foundation so that it can be conducive for that long-term success. But I think today went as well as we could’ve hoped and looking forward to tomorrow already.”

The Rams are setting an altruistic tone for 2017, with T-shirts that declare, “We Not Me.”

“It’s always going to be about the team,” McVay said when describing the choice in attire. “All the decisions that we want to make are going to be from a standpoint of what’s in the best interest of the team, before any personal agendas and that’s what we want to embody as a coaching staff and with our players as well.”

It’s the right attitude, but it will take more than attitude to turn around a team that is still trying to establish a foothold in Los Angeles, especially with the Chargers now in town.