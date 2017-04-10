 Skip to content

Bears release Tracy Porter

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

The Bears have parted ways with a veteran member of their secondary.

The team announced Monday that they have released cornerback Tracy Porter. The move clears $3.6 million in cap room.

Porter spent the last two seasons with the Bears and started 28 times over that span. He had 48 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing in all 16 games for Chicago last season.

Porter came into the league as a second-round pick of the Saints in 2008. He spent four years with the Saints and then spent a year each with the Broncos, Raiders and Redskins before landing with the Bears.

The Bear added Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper and B.W. Webb as free agents this offseason and could have Kyle Fuller back in the lineup at corner after he missed all of last season following knee surgery.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Bears release Tracy Porter”
  1. ariani1985 says: Apr 10, 2017 10:40 AM

    Packer fan frankie booth must be giidy that he could join the cheesers!

  2. cgooch11 says: Apr 10, 2017 10:40 AM

    Dumb.

  3. jermainewiggins says: Apr 10, 2017 10:42 AM

    As a viking fan, I want to slam a bottle of jack everytime I hear this guys’ name.

  4. bassplucker says: Apr 10, 2017 10:42 AM

    He gave it his all last season but it just wasn’t enough. Fuller is likely hanging by a thread as well… he just hasn’t come along to this point like a guy picked in the top half of the 1st round should have by now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!