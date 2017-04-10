Bears release Tracy Porter

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

The Bears have parted ways with a veteran member of their secondary.

The team announced Monday that they have released cornerback Tracy Porter. The move clears $3.6 million in cap room.

Porter spent the last two seasons with the Bears and started 28 times over that span. He had 48 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing in all 16 games for Chicago last season.

Porter came into the league as a second-round pick of the Saints in 2008. He spent four years with the Saints and then spent a year each with the Broncos, Raiders and Redskins before landing with the Bears.

The Bear added Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper and B.W. Webb as free agents this offseason and could have Kyle Fuller back in the lineup at corner after he missed all of last season following knee surgery.