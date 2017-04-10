Beau Allen to have pectoral surgery this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

Eagles defensive lineman Beau Allen hurt his pectoral while working out last week and there was an expectation that he’d require surgery to repair the injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Allen will have that surgery on Wednesday and begin a rehab process that’s expected to take at least the rest of the offseason. Rapoport reports that the goal is to have Allen ready to go for the first week of the regular season, so the wait may stretch into September.

Allen was expected to play behind Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan as he continued to be a regular part of the rotation at defensive tackle. He’s played in all 48 regular season games the Eagles have played since he joined the team in 2014 and was in on about 40 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last year.

Destiny Vaeao will likely get an increased look in Allen’s absence and the Eagles could add more help to the interior of the defensive line in the draft.