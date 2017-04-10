Bills met with DeShone Kizer over the weekend

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

It stands to reason that if you’re going to visit with one particular first-round quarterback prospect, you’re probably going to meet with them all.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Bills owner Terry Pegula and team staff met with Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer Saturday, and the team put him through a workout.

They also worked out North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky Sunday, so we can probably presume that Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes will have face time with the owner as well.

And it’s probably worth considering this at least some degree of a statement about the future of Tyrod Taylor, after he took a pay cut to stay for a getting-to-know-you year with new coach Sean McDermott.

With all the new face of the franchise business happening there, from coaching to PR, it makes sense for any incumbents to be a little nervous.