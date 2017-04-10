Bills sign Ian Seau

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

The nephew of the late Hall of Famer Junior Seau is getting another chance in the NFL.

The Bills announced today that they have signed defensive end Ian Seau.

Seau signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, made some plays in the preseason and was heavily featured on Hard Knocks, but he was cut just before the start of the regular season and didn’t catch on anywhere else.

Ian Seau played his college ball at Nevada-Reno. His uncle Junior Seau was an eight-time first team All-Pro.