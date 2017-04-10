 Skip to content

Bills sign Ian Seau

April 10, 2017
The nephew of the late Hall of Famer Junior Seau is getting another chance in the NFL.

The Bills announced today that they have signed defensive end Ian Seau.

Seau signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, made some plays in the preseason and was heavily featured on Hard Knocks, but he was cut just before the start of the regular season and didn’t catch on anywhere else.

Ian Seau played his college ball at Nevada-Reno. His uncle Junior Seau was an eight-time first team All-Pro.

2 Responses to “Bills sign Ian Seau”
  1. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 10, 2017 10:30 AM

    Didn’t play bad with the rams. They just had a stacked depth chart

  2. redlikethepig says: Apr 10, 2017 10:44 AM

    Doesn’t he know he could get brain damage? I smell a lawsuit in about 20 years.

