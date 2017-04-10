Bills sign T.J. Yates

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

The Bills are looking at potential additions to their quarterback group via the draft and they’re biding their time until it starts on April 27 by adding a veteran to the mix.

The team announced that they have signed T.J. Yates to their 90-man roster. Yates visited with the team last week.

Yates closed out last season on Miami’s roster when they needed a backup to Matt Moore after Ryan Tannehill’s knee injury. He started two games for the Texans in 2015, but tore his ACL late in the year. He also made five starts for the Texans in 2011 after Matt Schaub was lost to injury and got the nod in the team’s two playoff outings that year.

Yates will likely slot in behind Tyrod Taylor and Cardale Jones on the depth chart and his chances of sticking with the team beyond the offseason will likely have a lot to do with whether they wind up drafting a quarterback later this month.