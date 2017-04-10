Bills worked out Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

The Bills signed quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a new contract that runs through the 2018 season early this offseason and they have followed up that move by doing their homework on this year’s draft prospects at the position.

They set up a private workout with Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bills put North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky through his paces at a workout on Sunday.

As a picture shared by North Carolina co-offensive coordinator Gunter Brewer shows, head coach Sean McDermott and team owner Terry Pegula were among the Bills personnel at the workout. Trubisky has drawn plenty of attention on the pre-draft circuit as teams figure out how early they’d be willing to pull the trigger on a player with one year of collegiate starting experience under his belt.

The Bills have the 10th pick in the first round and could also consider Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer along with Mahomes and Trubisky as the potential successor to Taylor.