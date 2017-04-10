Browns possibly begin to lay foundation for trading down

By all appearances, Myles Garrett doesn’t have to worry about the Browns passing over him with the first pick in the draft. He should instead worry (some would say “hope”) that the Browns trade the pick to a better team, with the better team taking Garrett.
A trade down would fit with Cleveland’s current obsession to have as many baskets as possible for carrying their eggs. And the best play would entail trading down and claiming that the guy they select at a lower spot is the guy they would have taken all along.
Which is perhaps the only way to explain the claim from Jason La Canfora of CBS that running back Leonard Fournette is “in play” for the No. 1 overall pick. Surely, he’s not. But he’s perhaps in play to be picked at a lower spot by the Browns, who would then be able to credibly claim they would have taken him at No. 1 if they trade down and draft him later.
For that reason alone, the Browns should say nothing about what they plan to do with the No. 1 pick until they do it. A trade down would be perceived by fans and media as a coup if the Browns can credibly take the position that whoever they’d get later is the guy they wanted right out of the gates.
So Fournette is in play. As is pretty much any of the guys who will be taken in the top 10, in the event the Browns trade down but stay in the top 10.
No matter what the Browns do it will backfire. God hates the Browns.
I know this is just conjecture and may never happen but if the browns were to trade down and not utilize their high picks then they have to be the dumbest front office–with 13 total picks (of which 4 are in the top 52 picks), they have a real opportunity to totally change the outlook of their roster.
The Brown’s need to pick a first round running back from this draft like they need a hole in their head.
The Browns should just sign Garret to his contract today and get him in the building now.
At some point the Browns don’t need MORE football players, they need BETTER ones.
Running back? Do the Browns even know their own team?
Someone needs to let CLE know that this isn’t the NCAA – you can only have so many guys so eventually having more picks than roster spots does you no good.
Improve the 53, don’t try making 93 the new roster size.
Trading down is always a good move for the team — less so for the obsessive fans.
If the Browns don’t take Myles, they are colossally stupid. (Unless they know something we don’t)
Makes sense. Next year is the QB draft. Make sure you can have all the assets possible next year to get the QB you want. Besides that the draft is a giant guessing game. The team with the most guesses generally will have the best draft. It’d be smart to accumulate as many guesses as you can.
I am at least please that no one in the media have a clue about what the browns are doing . Because no one in the media knows what they are talking about.
The Browns will deserve whatever bad comes out of this if they draft Fournette and pass on Garrett.
Would it surprise anyone if New England traded up and took Myles Garrett?
I think Myles would be a good pick up for the Browns, but if they get a good deal like swapping first round picks with whomever and also get another 2nd, they would be fools to pass that up. There are a lot of good pass rushers in the draft.
Trade up, trade down, trade sideways… it doesn’t matter if they don’t establish a long-term plan and STICK TO IT for a change. Hire some smart people to make decisions, let them do their jobs, and give them enough time to make a plan and execute it. That hasn’t been done in Cleveland in 20 years or more.
Browns just pick the man and dont over think it
sportoficionado says:
Because using high picks always worked out for them before. Right?
Please, please don’t banish Leonard Fournette to the Browns. I want to watch him play somewhere for a at least two seasons.
Jamal Adams should be the pick. Garrett is a dog w fleas, and Fournette like Garrett disappeared in big games