Browns possibly begin to lay foundation for trading down

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT
By all appearances, Myles Garrett doesn’t have to worry about the Browns passing over him with the first pick in the draft. He should instead worry (some would say “hope”) that the Browns trade the pick to a better team, with the better team taking Garrett.

A trade down would fit with Cleveland’s current obsession to have as many baskets as possible for carrying their eggs. And the best play would entail trading down and claiming that the guy they select at a lower spot is the guy they would have taken all along.

Which is perhaps the only way to explain the claim from Jason La Canfora of CBS that running back Leonard Fournette is “in play” for the No. 1 overall pick. Surely, he’s not. But he’s perhaps in play to be picked at a lower spot by the Browns, who would then be able to credibly claim they would have taken him at No. 1 if they trade down and draft him later.

For that reason alone, the Browns should say nothing about what they plan to do with the No. 1 pick until they do it. A trade down would be perceived by fans and media as a coup if the Browns can credibly take the position that whoever they’d get later is the guy they wanted right out of the gates.

So Fournette is in play. As is pretty much any of the guys who will be taken in the top 10, in the event the Browns trade down but stay in the top 10.

19 Responses to “Browns possibly begin to lay foundation for trading down”
  1. therealraider says: Apr 10, 2017 11:45 AM

    No matter what the Browns do it will backfire. God hates the Browns.

  2. sportoficionado says: Apr 10, 2017 11:47 AM

    I know this is just conjecture and may never happen but if the browns were to trade down and not utilize their high picks then they have to be the dumbest front office–with 13 total picks (of which 4 are in the top 52 picks), they have a real opportunity to totally change the outlook of their roster.

  3. thingamajig says: Apr 10, 2017 11:47 AM

    The Brown’s need to pick a first round running back from this draft like they need a hole in their head.

  4. Kingmj4891 says: Apr 10, 2017 11:49 AM

    The Browns should just sign Garret to his contract today and get him in the building now.

  5. commdawg says: Apr 10, 2017 11:51 AM

    At some point the Browns don’t need MORE football players, they need BETTER ones.

  6. TheDPR says: Apr 10, 2017 11:53 AM

    Running back? Do the Browns even know their own team?

  7. teal379 says: Apr 10, 2017 11:56 AM

    Someone needs to let CLE know that this isn’t the NCAA – you can only have so many guys so eventually having more picks than roster spots does you no good.

    Improve the 53, don’t try making 93 the new roster size.

  8. jimmysee says: Apr 10, 2017 11:57 AM

    Trading down is always a good move for the team — less so for the obsessive fans.

  9. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 10, 2017 11:57 AM

    If the Browns don’t take Myles, they are colossally stupid. (Unless they know something we don’t)

  10. dtm1088 says: Apr 10, 2017 11:58 AM

    Makes sense. Next year is the QB draft. Make sure you can have all the assets possible next year to get the QB you want. Besides that the draft is a giant guessing game. The team with the most guesses generally will have the best draft. It’d be smart to accumulate as many guesses as you can.

  11. sportsiknow says: Apr 10, 2017 12:00 PM

    I am at least please that no one in the media have a clue about what the browns are doing . Because no one in the media knows what they are talking about.

  12. pastabelly says: Apr 10, 2017 12:13 PM

    The Browns will deserve whatever bad comes out of this if they draft Fournette and pass on Garrett.

  13. kcflake says: Apr 10, 2017 12:14 PM

    Would it surprise anyone if New England traded up and took Myles Garrett?

  14. metalup666 says: Apr 10, 2017 12:16 PM

    I think Myles would be a good pick up for the Browns, but if they get a good deal like swapping first round picks with whomever and also get another 2nd, they would be fools to pass that up. There are a lot of good pass rushers in the draft.

  15. connfyoozed says: Apr 10, 2017 12:19 PM

    Trade up, trade down, trade sideways… it doesn’t matter if they don’t establish a long-term plan and STICK TO IT for a change. Hire some smart people to make decisions, let them do their jobs, and give them enough time to make a plan and execute it. That hasn’t been done in Cleveland in 20 years or more.

  16. superpunky5 says: Apr 10, 2017 12:22 PM

    Browns just pick the man and dont over think it

  17. abninf says: Apr 10, 2017 12:26 PM

    sportoficionado says:

    I know this is just conjecture and may never happen but if the browns were to trade down and not utilize their high picks then they have to be the dumbest front office–with 13 total picks (of which 4 are in the top 52 picks), they have a real opportunity to totally change the outlook of their roster.
    ================================

    Because using high picks always worked out for them before. Right?

  18. ak185 says: Apr 10, 2017 12:29 PM

    Please, please don’t banish Leonard Fournette to the Browns. I want to watch him play somewhere for a at least two seasons.

  19. TheBrownswillstinkagain says: Apr 10, 2017 12:29 PM

    Jamal Adams should be the pick. Garrett is a dog w fleas, and Fournette like Garrett disappeared in big games

