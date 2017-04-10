Cam Robinson has load of visits set up

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson may be the top prospect at his position in the 2017 NFL Draft, but no one’s quite sure where he slots into the first round mix.

As a result, his pre-draft visit dance card is all over the map, literally and figuratively.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Robinson will visit the Texans (25th), Broncos (20th), Bengals (ninth), and Giants (23rd).

That goes along with previously reported visits to the Jaguars (fourth), Panthers (eighth), and Bills (10th).

While “top tackles are safe picks” is one of those pieces of conventional wisdom that has grown less wise in recent years, the law of supply and demand dictates that he’s going to be a first-rounder. But trying to predict where in that round he’s going to fall is tricky.