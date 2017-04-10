Deshaun Watson scheduled to visit 49ers, Cardinals this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pre-draft dance card will continue to be a full one this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’ll be visiting a pair of NFC West teams. The 49ers will be up first with a meeting with the Cardinals to follow on Wednesday.

Watson has also spent time with the Jaguars, Chiefs, Browns and previously worked out for the 49ers, who own the second overall pick in the draft. They signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley as free agents this offseason, but are expected to get a younger prospect for Kyle Shanahan to work with at some point.

The Cardinals have Carson Palmer back for at least one more season, but have been looking at this year’s prospects as they try to plan for a future without him under center.