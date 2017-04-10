DeShone Kizer visiting the Cardinals today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT

DeShone Kizer’s coach admits the quarterback could use a year or two to learn more about the game.

That makes his Monday visit appropriate, since they’re looking for an eventual quarterback rather than an immediate one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kizer is visiting the Cardinals today.

They know they’ve got at least another year of Carson Palmer, but they’re clearly thinking about the future. And Kizer has the kind of arm strength that would be an interesting possibility for coach Bruce Arians to work with. Whether that’s enough to make them consider using the 13th overall pick on someone they don’t really want to use this year remains to be seen.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has been generally positive about the quarterback he could have used again this year, but made it clear Kizer needs time to develop.