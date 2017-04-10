 Skip to content

Eagles sign quarterback Matt McGloin

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT
The Eagles have committed their future to quarterback Carson Wentz, but they’re rebuilding the rest of their depth chart at the position this offseason.

The team announced they had signed Matt McGloin to a one-year deal.

The former Raiders backup lost his chance to start a playoff game because of a shoulder injury, and the Raiders are apparently fine casting their lot with Connor Cook as Derek Carr’s backup.

McGloin started six games as a rookie in 2013, and was in position to replace Carr in the divisional round, but was only able to be active as a backup. In his place, Cook lost a 27-14 decision to the Texans.

The Eagles brought in Nick Foles and got rid of Chase Daniel, so they needed someone to backfill the roster.

10 Responses to “Eagles sign quarterback Matt McGloin”
  1. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 10, 2017 11:59 AM

    Oh wow, I thought that was Wentz in the picture.

  2. pocketcow says: Apr 10, 2017 12:03 PM

    They brought in a Wentz clone to use on trick plays to totally confuse the defense. They can swap jerseys on the sidelines! Haha.

  3. Davey Berkowitz says: Apr 10, 2017 12:04 PM

    Good luck McLovin

  4. jam11163 says: Apr 10, 2017 12:05 PM

    Great guy. I work with his brother and meet him several times.

  5. acousticphan says: Apr 10, 2017 12:05 PM

    Welcome back to PA, Matt!

  6. redlikethepig says: Apr 10, 2017 12:09 PM

    Where QBs go to die.

  7. wholelottacrazygoingon says: Apr 10, 2017 12:10 PM

    FYI Darrin the Raiders signed EJ Manuel, which is lateral move compared to McGloin but probably an upgrade over Cook at the moment.

  8. cobrala2 says: Apr 10, 2017 12:12 PM

    McGloin is a great backup!

  9. 23rdusernameused says: Apr 10, 2017 12:15 PM

    Looks like Will Ferrels little brother, maybe he has good jokes!

  10. RegisHawk says: Apr 10, 2017 12:21 PM

    Father of Matt McGimli.

