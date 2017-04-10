Eagles sign quarterback Matt McGloin

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 11:43 AM EDT

The Eagles have committed their future to quarterback Carson Wentz, but they’re rebuilding the rest of their depth chart at the position this offseason.

The team announced they had signed Matt McGloin to a one-year deal.

The former Raiders backup lost his chance to start a playoff game because of a shoulder injury, and the Raiders are apparently fine casting their lot with Connor Cook as Derek Carr’s backup.

McGloin started six games as a rookie in 2013, and was in position to replace Carr in the divisional round, but was only able to be active as a backup. In his place, Cook lost a 27-14 decision to the Texans.

The Eagles brought in Nick Foles and got rid of Chase Daniel, so they needed someone to backfill the roster.