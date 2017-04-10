Falcons and Bucs open preseason on road to account for construction

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

The Falcons haven’t updated the progress on their stadium construction, but they do have a new target date.

#Asexpected, the Falcons are opening the preseason with two road games, as they’re still building Mercedes-Benz Stadium and have pushed the target date for opening back twice already.

Now, they know they have a Falcons game there in the third week of the preseason against the Cardinals (Aug. 24-27), though the date and time are still listed as TBD on the schedule announced today. They’ll also host the Jaguars on Aug. 31, before a pair of college football games are played there on Sept. 2 and 4.

That gives the Falcons a few weeks of cushion in case work on their new building doesn’t reach goals.

The Buccaneers got the same treatment, opening their home schedule in Week Three as well, to accommodate the renovations happening at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans of the Broncos, Vikings and Saints will also have to wait until the third week of the preseason to pay full fare to see their home teams play. Decide for yourself if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.