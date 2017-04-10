Farewell, Michael Gehlken

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 6:33 AM EDT

I like to be right as often as possible. On this specific issue, I wish I hadn’t been right so quickly.

When welcoming Michael Gehlken on March 23, I know it would be a short-term arrangement. The former Chargers reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune who lost his gig when San Diego lost its team, Gehlken was actively looking for another position covering the Chargers in L.A. or another team in another market.

It’s April 10, and he has found one. Gehlken begins covering the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Today.

Great for him, not great for us, but it was expected. I just hoped it wouldn’t happen so fast.

But happen fast it has. We’ll tighten the belt while we try to find the right person to take over the spot over the long haul.

Bid farewell to him and wish him luck in the comments. He did a great job for PFT in a limited period of time, and we wish him only the best. (And unlike most of the times when an employer says that about a former employee, we mean it.)