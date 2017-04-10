 Skip to content

Father, son arrested after NFL-inspired bar fight

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

It’s always good for fathers and sons to spend time together. Except when they are spending time together beating people up.

Via Philly.com, 56-year-old Christopher Hoffman and his 32-year-old son, Brittan Holland, face assault charges after a fight at Joe’s Taven in South Jersey moved outside. The incident reportedly began over an argument about the Eagles.

Hoffman, who was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, and Holland, charged with second-degree assault and still in custody, fled in a vehicle after the fight. The two unnamed victims were located inside the bar, reportedly covered in blood.

Hoffman and Holland apparently have found common ground in their mutual dislike of the Eagles. Hoffman was wearing Steelers slippers, and Holland said he’s a Cowboys fan.

Given those choices, it’s surprising that father hasn’t already killed son, or vice-versa.

3 Responses to “Father, son arrested after NFL-inspired bar fight”
  1. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 10, 2017 9:50 AM

    Lol

  2. intrafinesse says: Apr 10, 2017 9:56 AM

    Sounds like a good time.
    Always fun to get arrested.
    Plus it enhances your resume, as employers love potential hires with arrests on their record.

  3. milkmandanimal says: Apr 10, 2017 9:59 AM

    The one huge question I have from reading this article is, “Who goes to a bar wearing slippers?”

