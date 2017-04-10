 Skip to content

Former Lions receiver Titus Young sentenced to four years in prison

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
The sad case of Lions receiver Titus Young has culminated in a four-year prison term.

Young, a 2011 second-round pick from Boise State, has been sentenced to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony battery arising from a January 2016 incident, according to TMZ. The situation arose after Young left an inpatient mental treatment facility and beat up his neighbor.

Young spent two years with the Lions, catching a total of 81 passes for 990 yards and four touchdowns. Twitter tirades about his role in January 2013 set the stage for Young’s release. He was claimed on waivers by the Rams, dumped again less than two weeks later, and never returned to the league.

The legal issues began with a pair of arrests on the same day in May 2013, first for suspicion of DUI and next for trying to steal his car from the impoundment yard. Another incident happened within a week, for burglary, assault, and resisting arrest. (A homeowner nearly shot Young.)

At one point, Young’s lawyer attributed the behavior to concussions.

Young eventually pleaded no contest to felony battery charges, which resulted in probation plus a year of inpatient treatment. It was the inpatient facility from which Young left before committing the crime that has now resulted in the extended incarceration.

It’s an unfortunate end for Young, who is still only 27.

  1. uglydingo says: Apr 10, 2017 6:03 PM

    Timely reminder with the Draft so close for all teams to assess the mental health of prospects. Titus has a major problem and lets hope he takes his medication to deal with it.

  2. lenthevikesfan says: Apr 10, 2017 6:04 PM

    At least in the US prison system he’ll get the help he needs before they release him back to the public. That’s typed with heavy sarcasm.

  3. niners816 says: Apr 10, 2017 6:07 PM

    You can blame it on mental illness all you want, and I do, to a degree blame some of it on that, but he knows right from wrong and should be accountable for the stuff he’s done. Some people deserve to be locked up and he’s one of them.

  4. patfic5 says: Apr 10, 2017 6:20 PM

    Safest place for him.

  5. southpaw79 says: Apr 10, 2017 6:28 PM

    If I offered a penny for his thoughts, I would have to ask for change back.

  6. coats2m says: Apr 10, 2017 6:32 PM

    Another one of Matt Millen’s finest….

  7. dabears2485 says: Apr 10, 2017 6:38 PM

    It’s not a nice “unfortunate end.” He’s not dead. Hitting rock bottom isn’t the end, but it can be a new beginning. Hopefully, he gets the help he needs and comes out better than before.

  8. ariani1985 says: Apr 10, 2017 6:51 PM

    Ted Thompson loves troubled players, he is on line 1 thru 10 in 4 years and 1 day.

  9. ocdn says: Apr 10, 2017 6:54 PM

    Let’s hope he gets the help he needs some day….

