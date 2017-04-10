Former Lions receiver Titus Young sentenced to four years in prison

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT

The sad case of Lions receiver Titus Young has culminated in a four-year prison term.

Young, a 2011 second-round pick from Boise State, has been sentenced to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony battery arising from a January 2016 incident, according to TMZ. The situation arose after Young left an inpatient mental treatment facility and beat up his neighbor.

Young spent two years with the Lions, catching a total of 81 passes for 990 yards and four touchdowns. Twitter tirades about his role in January 2013 set the stage for Young’s release. He was claimed on waivers by the Rams, dumped again less than two weeks later, and never returned to the league.

The legal issues began with a pair of arrests on the same day in May 2013, first for suspicion of DUI and next for trying to steal his car from the impoundment yard. Another incident happened within a week, for burglary, assault, and resisting arrest. (A homeowner nearly shot Young.)

At one point, Young’s lawyer attributed the behavior to concussions.

Young eventually pleaded no contest to felony battery charges, which resulted in probation plus a year of inpatient treatment. It was the inpatient facility from which Young left before committing the crime that has now resulted in the extended incarceration.

It’s an unfortunate end for Young, who is still only 27.