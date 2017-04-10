Four Broncos start offseason program by signing tenders

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

The Broncos gathered in Denver for the first day of their offseason program on Monday and four members of the team marked the occasion by signing contracts tendered by the team earlier this offseason.

Three of the players are members of the linebacking corps. Todd Davis signed his restricted free agent tender while Zaire Anderson and Shaquil Barrett were exclusive rights free agents. Center James Ferentz was also an exclusive rights free agent before signing his tender on Monday.

Davis was tendered at the second-round level and will make over $2.74 million in his fourth year with the team. Davis had 97 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble after moving into the starting lineup at an inside linebacker spot last year.

Barrett has seven sacks over the last two seasons and could be in line for a bigger role with DeMarcus Ware hanging up his cleats. Anderson saw action in every game and made half of his 14 tackles in special teams work.