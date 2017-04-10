Jamal Adams visiting Panthers on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

LSU safety Jamal Adams has spent time with many of the teams picking in the top 10 of the draft and he checked another one off the list on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Adams is visiting with the Panthers in Charlotte. The Panthers signed Mike Adams as a free agent earlier this offseason and have Kurt Coleman, Colin Jones and Tre Boston returning from last year’s squad.

Adams has been projected as a top pick throughout the process and may have given his chances of being the first safety off the board a boost last week when he ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds at LSU’s pro day.

If he’s not the first safety to go, it will almost certainly be Malik Hooker from Ohio State. Both are expected to go high enough that the Panthers may have to wind up looking elsewhere for safety help by their turn at No. 8 in the first round.