Jared Goff: We’re a lot closer than people think

The start of the offseason program for a football team is a time for heavy doses of optimism about what lies ahead in the coming months and Rams quarterback Jared Goff was full of sunshine when he met the media after Day One in Los Angeles on Monday.
Goff and company are getting acclimated to life under new head coach Sean McVay and the quarterback said he hasn’t “heard a bad word” about McVay’s offensive scheme. He also praised the work the team has done in free agency by bringing in left tackle Andrew Whitworth, center John Sullivan and wide receiver Robert Woods while saying the feeling inside the team is better than many outside opinions.
“I think we’re a lot closer to where we want to be than people may think,” Goff said. “We got the players, we got the talent, we got all the pieces we need. It’s just about putting it together now.”
Goff will be a big part of proving himself right. He said he feels more comfortable now than he did upon joining the team a year ago and that the offseason work he’s done with quarterback tutors Tom House and Adam Dedeaux has left him feeling more confident about his game. That will need to translate to the field if April’s optimism is going to mean anything come December.
