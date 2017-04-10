Kevin King lines up several pre-draft visits and invite to draft

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Cornerback Kevin King is scheduled to meet with the Eagles this week and he may be back in Philadelphia for the draft at the end of the month.

Charles Davis of FOX Sports reports that the Eagles are one of four teams slated to visit with King this week. He’s also expected to meet with the Raiders, Browns and Ravens as he makes the rounds ahead of the start of the draft on April 27. He’s met with the Jets and Buccaneers as well in the pre-draft process.

Davis reports that King has also been invited to attend the draft in Philly, which fits with his rise in some draft rankings over the last few months. King’s size — he’s 6’3″ and 200 pounds — and play at the University of Washington made him an intriguing prospect, and he turned in strong performances at both the combine and his pro day to bolster that position.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com spoke to two NFL personnel executives who said King helped his draft stock more than any other player since the end of the season, which could leave him as a first-round pick before the month is out.