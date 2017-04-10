LeSean McCoy takes shots at Kiko Alonso on social media

By all appearances, Bills running back LeSean McCoy didn’t show up for offseason workouts last week in Buffalo. He was nevertheless working on something.
Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, McCoy took exception to an Instagram post from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso that shows Alonso tackling McCoy. (It was the same photo as the post accompanying this article.) McCoy, via his verified user name, posted multiple comments to the photo, including “boy ya dad wish u was as good as me… n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money” and “take me off ya page u BUM.”
There’s some history between the two players. Two years ago, the Bills sent Alonso to Phlly for McCoy, straight up. Last year, the Eagles sent Alonso to the Dolphins. Alonso recently signed a new deal with Miami, a three-year, $28.8 million extension.
In 2012 (not 2011 but close enough), the Eagles signed McCoy to a five-year, $45 million deal. Incidentally, both contracts carry a higher annual average than McCoy’s current five-year, $40 million contract.
say what?
And people wonder why the Eagles moved on from McCoy. In the NFL, it often isn’t just about football…
Shady needs to work on being a better player and not dig into social media so much.
zero class
Dolphin fan here, I don’t see they hype with Alonso.. Misses tackles periodically, and looks lost in pass coverage.. Solid LB, but we could’ve use that money to draft Peppers out of Michigan.. The only memorable play from his season was the pick six against San Diego
Whatever shady…you have already peaked and have begun the path towards salary cut, getting released, out of league.
Kiko is a good player, but the Bills fleeced Philly in that deal. And even if Kiko was as healthy and performing as well in Philly as he is in Miami, then the Bills still would have gotten the better end of that deal.
Sit er down LeSean. Kiko’s at least sniffing the postseason these days.
Simple Math continues to elude LeSean.