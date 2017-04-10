LeSean McCoy takes shots at Kiko Alonso on social media

Posted by Mike Florio on April 10, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

By all appearances, Bills running back LeSean McCoy didn’t show up for offseason workouts last week in Buffalo. He was nevertheless working on something.

Via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, McCoy took exception to an Instagram post from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso that shows Alonso tackling McCoy. (It was the same photo as the post accompanying this article.) McCoy, via his verified user name, posted multiple comments to the photo, including “boy ya dad wish u was as good as me… n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money” and “take me off ya page u BUM.”

There’s some history between the two players. Two years ago, the Bills sent Alonso to Phlly for McCoy, straight up. Last year, the Eagles sent Alonso to the Dolphins. Alonso recently signed a new deal with Miami, a three-year, $28.8 million extension.

In 2012 (not 2011 but close enough), the Eagles signed McCoy to a five-year, $45 million deal. Incidentally, both contracts carry a higher annual average than McCoy’s current five-year, $40 million contract.