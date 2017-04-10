Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 7:27 AM EDT

Myles Garrett studied former Bills DE Bruce Smith on his way to becoming a star at Texas A&M.

Rounding up the mock draft picks for the Dolphins.

We’re getting closer to finding out who the Patriots will play to kick off the 2017 season.

Does the history of players selected sixth overall give a hint about how things will work out for the Jets in this year’s draft?

The Ravens may be adding offensive line help in the draft.

Wide receiver is a popular mock draft pick for the Bengals.

How do the Bears’ needs impact the Browns in the draft?

Eastern Washington LB Samson Ebukam is slated for a visit with the Steelers.

The Texans are looking forward to learning their preseason schedule.

A look at the recent history of Colts first-round picks.

Utah T Garrett Bolles has gotten a look from the Jaguars.

The Titans established a “Courage House” at a Nashville YMCA.

Five under-the-radar wide receiver options for the Broncos.

Making the case for the Chiefs drafting a quarterback, even if the chances it will work out aren’t great.

Is safety on the Raiders’ shopping list in the draft?

Filling out defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense is on Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco’s to-do list.

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers spent Sunday at a car race.

Alabama T Cam Robinson could be an option for the Giants in the first round.

A list of cornerbacks the Eagles have spent time with leading up to the draft.

A look at what LB Zach Brown brings to the Redskins defense.

When should the Bears draft a quarterback?

Lions QB Matthew Stafford became the father of twin girls.

Breaking down what the Packers’ cap management tells us about their priorities.

The Vikings website takes a look at Michigan S/LB Jabrill Peppers.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan is hosting a golf tournament on Monday.

The Panthers did well with a previous No. 8 pick by selecting T Jordan Gross.

The Saints appear to be in the market for another running back.

Some memories of former Buccaneers coach John McKay.

Finding a wide receiver who can play right away isn’t a need for the Cardinals.

The Rams will host 10 football camps around Los Angeles.

Middle linebackers that might interest the 49ers in the draft.

What side of the ball will the Seahawks address first in the draft?