NFL 2017 preseason weekly schedule

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3

Dallas vs. Arizona (NBC)

WEEK 1 – AUGUST 10-14

Atlanta at Miami

Dallas at LA Rams

Denver at Chicago

Detroit at Indianapolis

Houston at Carolina

Jacksonville at New England

Minnesota at Buffalo

New Orleans at Cleveland

Oakland at Arizona

Philadelphia at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at NY Giants

San Francisco at Kansas City

Seattle at LA Chargers

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

Tennessee at NY Jets

Washington at Baltimore

WEEK 2 – AUGUST 17-21

Atlanta at Pittsburgh

Baltimore at Miami

Buffalo at Philadelphia

Carolina at Tennessee

Chicago at Arizona

Denver at San Francisco

Green Bay at Washington

Indianapolis at Dallas

Kansas City at Cincinnati

LA Rams at Oakland

Minnesota at Seattle

New England at Houston

New Orleans at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Cleveland (ESPN, 8/21)

NY Jets at Detroit

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville (ESPN, 8/17)

WEEK 3 – AUGUST 24-27

Arizona at Atlanta

Buffalo at Baltimore

Carolina at Jacksonville

Chicago at Tennessee (FOX, 8/27)

Cincinnati at Washington (FOX, 8/27)

Cleveland at Tampa Bay

Green Bay at Denver

Houston at New Orleans

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh

Kansas City at Seattle (CBS, 8/25)

LA Chargers at LA Rams (CBS, 8/26)

Miami at Philadelphia

New England at Detroit

NY Jets at NY Giants

Oakland at Dallas

San Francisco at Minnesota (NBC, 8/27)

WEEK 4 – AUGUST 31 – SEPTEMBER 1

Arizona at Denver

Baltimore at New Orleans

Cincinnati at Indianapolis

Cleveland at Chicago

Dallas at Houston

Detroit at Buffalo

Jacksonville at Atlanta

LA Chargers at San Francisco

LA Rams at Green Bay

Miami at Minnesota

NY Giants at New England

Philadelphia at NY Jets

Pittsburgh at Carolina

Seattle at Oakland

Tennessee at Kansas City

Washington at Tampa Bay