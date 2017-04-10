NFL 2017 preseason weekly schedule

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3
Dallas vs. Arizona (NBC)
WEEK 1 – AUGUST 10-14
Atlanta at Miami
Dallas at LA Rams
Denver at Chicago
Detroit at Indianapolis
Houston at Carolina
Jacksonville at New England
Minnesota at Buffalo
New Orleans at Cleveland
Oakland at Arizona
Philadelphia at Green Bay
Pittsburgh at NY Giants
San Francisco at Kansas City
Seattle at LA Chargers
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Tennessee at NY Jets
Washington at Baltimore
WEEK 2 – AUGUST 17-21
Atlanta at Pittsburgh
Baltimore at Miami
Buffalo at Philadelphia
Carolina at Tennessee
Chicago at Arizona
Denver at San Francisco
Green Bay at Washington
Indianapolis at Dallas
Kansas City at Cincinnati
LA Rams at Oakland
Minnesota at Seattle
New England at Houston
New Orleans at LA Chargers
NY Giants at Cleveland (ESPN, 8/21)
NY Jets at Detroit
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville (ESPN, 8/17)
WEEK 3 – AUGUST 24-27
Arizona at Atlanta
Buffalo at Baltimore
Carolina at Jacksonville
Chicago at Tennessee (FOX, 8/27)
Cincinnati at Washington (FOX, 8/27)
Cleveland at Tampa Bay
Green Bay at Denver
Houston at New Orleans
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh
Kansas City at Seattle (CBS, 8/25)
LA Chargers at LA Rams (CBS, 8/26)
Miami at Philadelphia
New England at Detroit
NY Jets at NY Giants
Oakland at Dallas
San Francisco at Minnesota (NBC, 8/27)
WEEK 4 – AUGUST 31 – SEPTEMBER 1
Arizona at Denver
Baltimore at New Orleans
Cincinnati at Indianapolis
Cleveland at Chicago
Dallas at Houston
Detroit at Buffalo
Jacksonville at Atlanta
LA Chargers at San Francisco
LA Rams at Green Bay
Miami at Minnesota
NY Giants at New England
Philadelphia at NY Jets
Pittsburgh at Carolina
Seattle at Oakland
Tennessee at Kansas City
Washington at Tampa Bay