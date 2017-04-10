NFL schedules early London kickoff for Saints-Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

The NFL isn’t done with early kickoffs to accommodate fans in London.

The league confirmed today that the October 1 Saints-Dolphins game will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 2:30 p.m. London time, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. That runs contrary to a report last season that the league had decided to cancel the early kickoffs.

The London games have been controversial, with many American fans not liking seeing their games taken overseas and not liking having to get up early. However, some fans enjoy having breakfast with the NFL on Sundays, and the earlier kickoffs can help the NFL attract more fans in Europe.

For at least one game this year, the NFL has decided to keep up the early kickoffs. The kickoff times of the other three London games have not been determined.