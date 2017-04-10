NFL schedules early London kickoff for Saints-Dolphins

The NFL isn’t done with early kickoffs to accommodate fans in London.
The league confirmed today that the October 1 Saints-Dolphins game will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 2:30 p.m. London time, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. That runs contrary to a report last season that the league had decided to cancel the early kickoffs.
The London games have been controversial, with many American fans not liking seeing their games taken overseas and not liking having to get up early. However, some fans enjoy having breakfast with the NFL on Sundays, and the earlier kickoffs can help the NFL attract more fans in Europe.
For at least one game this year, the NFL has decided to keep up the early kickoffs. The kickoff times of the other three London games have not been determined.
I love the 9:30 am games, but the London games usually suck
yea and if you’re on the west coast it starts at 630……stupid
Yea and if your a Dolphins fan this is getting REAL OLD!!!!
When I think about the NFL making decisions like this I picture a bunch of monkeys at a conference table squealing and throwing bananas at each other.
Who on the west coast wants to get up for a 6:30am game? It’s almost too early to start drinking