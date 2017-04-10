 Skip to content

Patriots and Texans working on joint practices in West Virginia

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the Saints decided not to have training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia this year, the Texans stepped into their place.

And they’re bringing some friends.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Texans and Patriots are discussing joint practices during the second week of the preseason.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien and Patriots boss Bill Belichick obviously know each well, and it’s probably also a preseason schedule spoiler (which would make Reiss two-for-two, the sleuth).

1 Response to “Patriots and Texans working on joint practices in West Virginia”
  1. lildeucedeuce says: Apr 10, 2017 2:28 PM

    It would be so great to be there. I heard it’s top notch and it looks great. Too bad my Saints won’t be there.

