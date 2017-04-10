Patriots need to find space for fifth Super Bowl banner

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 10, 2017, 5:19 AM EDT

It’s a good problem to have.

The Patriots will display their fifth Super Bowl championship banner at Gillette Stadium this year, but they don’t have space for it. As the four Super Bowl banners they’ve already hung are currently placed, there’s no room for any more.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots are considering design plans on how to make room to display the fifth Super Bowl banner.

Two years ago the Patriots moved some things around to go from displaying three Super Bowl championships to four. Now they go from four to five, and they have more work to do.