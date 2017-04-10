Players who took part in Vegas arm wrestling event will be fined

Posted by Josh Alper on April 10, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

A group of NFL players who took part in an arm wrestling event in Las Vegas over the weekend will be disciplined by the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the players will be fined for violating the league’s policy barring players from taking part in events held at casinos. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told Jarrett Bell of USA Today that no one from the event, which was taped for later broadcast on CBS, asked for permission but organizers disputed that account.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison, Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Raiders punter Marquette King, Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards, Patriots safety Patrick Chung, and Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead took part in the event. Marshawn Lynch was also a participant and appears poised to join the Raiders for the 2017 season, but Rapoport reports that his current spot on the reserve/retired list will allow him to avoid a fine.

The league’s policies on gambling and promotions involving casinos are sure to come under further scrutiny in the next few years as the Raiders prepare to make Las Vegas their home. For now, though, the players have found themselves on the wrong side of the league’s disciplinary department.