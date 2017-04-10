Reports: Junior Galette arrested in Mississippi

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 10, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette was arrested this weekend in Biloxi, Miss. on charges of disorderly conduct and failing to comply, according to WLOX-TV.

Galette allegedly was arrested Friday night after getting into a fight at MGM Park and running away during a spring break weekend event in Biloxi.

Galette’s attorney, Ralph Whalen, confirmed the arrest to the New Orleans Advocate and that Galette had been released on bail.

Galette was arrested in January 2015 on domestic abuse allegations, which were later dropped. However, a civil case is still active against Galette in that matter. A video surfaced later that year showing Galette swinging a belt at someone on a beach as part of a fight in a separate matter.

Galette has missed the last two seasons in the NFL due to separate Achilles tendon injuries with the Washington Redskins. He re-signed with the team again this offseason despite not appearing in a single game with the team. He has not played a football game since 2014 with the New Orleans Saints.