Romo debut comes August 25 or 26

April 10, 2017

The NFL’s preseason schedule has been released, it makes sense to go straight CBS prime-time games in search of Tony Romo’s debut as an analyst.

Both occur in the third week of the preseason, on consecutive nights. On Friday, August 25, the Seahawks host the Chiefs. The next night, the Rams host the Chargers at the L.A. Coliseum.

Romo’s debut logically will come on one of those two nights, and it would be a major surprise if he and Jim Nantz work both games (although the reps would be useful). The Chargers-Rams game will be the much bigger event, with the two L.A. teams meeting for the first time in a stadium that likely will be expanded to nearly 90,000. Last year’s Cowboys-Rams game in L.A. became the highlight of the NFL preseason — and arguably the highlight of the entire year for the Rams.

Sunday, August 27 features a national-broadcast tripleheader, with FOX televising Bears-Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET and Bengals-Washington at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Vikings host the 49ers at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

ESPN has a pair of games in the second week of the preseason, with the Bucs at the Jaguars on Thursday, August 17 and the Giants at the Browns on Monday, August 21.

The preseason begins Thursday, August 3 on NBC, when the Cowboys take on the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game from Canton, two days before the enshrinement ceremony.