Tim Hightower doesn’t want Frank Gore’s old number

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 10, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

The 49ers may not have realized what they were doing when they gave running back Tim Hightower a jersey number.

But he’s vowing to return it, out of respect to Frank Gore.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Hightower posted on social media that he planned on finding a new number soon.

Hightower showed some strong hashtag game, going with “#numbertheygaveme,” “#willbechanged” and #numbershouldberetired.”

And no, this was not #asexpected.

The 49ers hadn’t given out 21 in the last two years, since Gore left for Indianapolis as a free agent.

The 33-year-old running back is still the franchise’s leading rusher, and eighth on the league’s all-time list.