Bengals acquire DE Chris Smith in trade for Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

The Bengals have added a piece to their defensive line in a trade with the Jaguars.

Cincinnati announced on Tuesday that they have acquired defensive end Chris Smith. A conditional 2018 draft pick is headed to the Jaguars, but the conditions attached to the pick have not been announced.

Smith was a fifth-round pick in 2014 and has played in 19 games for the Jaguars over the last three seasons. He had three sacks while playing 89 snaps on defense as a rookie and added 1.5 more over the next two years in Jacksonville.

The Bengals re-signed Wallace Gilberry to go with 2014 third-round pick Will Clarke as defensive end options behind Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson. Smith will likely join them in a competition for rotational time during the 2017 season.