Brandon Jacobs says his Super Bowl XLII jersey was stolen

Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

A lengthy, detailed item about the theft of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys from two different Super Bowls provides more facts and context regarding a vague claim former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs made on social media after Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey went missing.

“When I found out Tom Brady game jersey was missing all I could do is smh lol,” Jacobs tweeted on February 8. “It happen[ed] to me, I know who did it though. Just so you know!!”

What happened to Jacobs, according to Jenny Vrentas and Robert Klemko of TheMMQB.com, is that Jacobs believed he has his Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI jerseys framed in his home. Two years ago, a collector told Jacobs that he had his entire uniform — jersey, helmet, pants, thigh pads.

The collector said that a friend had bought the uniform from a Giants equipment manager. According to Jacobs, pictures of the gear appeared to have grass stains matching photos from the game.

As a result, Jacobs believes he was given a backup shirt that he didn’t actually wear during the game. Which meshes with an allegation from the still-pending lawsuit against the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning arising from allegations of fraudulent memorabilia sales. Last year, the plaintiffs claimed in court papers that the Giants sold the jersey worn by Michael Strahan in Super Bowl XLII, giving him a replica that was doctored with among other things Gatorade stains to create the impression it had been worn during the game.

Coincidentally, the men who contacted Jacobs about his Super Bowl XLII uniform are plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit. The Giants declined a request from TheMMQB.com to comment on the allegations, citing the litigation.

However that litigation plays out, it carries a lot more intrigue now than it did when it was originally filed.

20 Responses to “Brandon Jacobs says his Super Bowl XLII jersey was stolen”
  1. jjackwagon says: Apr 11, 2017 3:53 PM

    All the more reason to never…ever….ever, buy sports memorabilia.

  2. bigmikeskinsfan says: Apr 11, 2017 3:59 PM

    who wants a brandon jacobs jersey? some kid in Haiti is sporting that thing now.

  3. factschecker says: Apr 11, 2017 4:07 PM

    It wasn’t stolen. The jersey was just stuck to David Tyree’s helmet along with the Lombardi Trophy.

  4. chuckshontaspads says: Apr 11, 2017 4:07 PM

    John Mara and the Giants lying and scamming? Who’d a thunk?

  5. sariff420 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:11 PM

    Nothing more silly than collecting sports memorabilia. Trinkets from the accomplishments of other men. Lame

  6. raiddawgz says: Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM

    You’re not Tom Brady…dont count on the FBI looking into this one.

  7. ariani1985 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM

    Two Yard Tom used it as a crying towel???

  8. brettfavreisapacker4ever says: Apr 11, 2017 4:25 PM

    But unfortunately YOU are not TOM BRADY so no one really gives a damn about Brandon Jacobs.
    Get another at Foot Locker.

  9. wib22 says: Apr 11, 2017 4:29 PM

    I’m sure that belicheat took his jersey in a huff.

  10. 23rdusernameused says: Apr 11, 2017 4:33 PM

    MINE TOO!!

  11. poguemahonepft says: Apr 11, 2017 4:39 PM

    Putin took it!

  12. skankmeat says: Apr 11, 2017 4:48 PM

    Sure it is Brandon. Need media attention much?

  13. thegreatgabbert says: Apr 11, 2017 5:03 PM

    Lowly Giants will steal the shirt off your back. Or the back of the chair you set it on before you went to shower.

  14. eagleslayer says: Apr 11, 2017 5:03 PM

    Brady used it to cry in, that’s hilarious!

  15. anonymousnevermindfishdeath says: Apr 11, 2017 5:11 PM

    Make the lockers lock

  16. laserw says: Apr 11, 2017 6:58 PM

    Right. You just now discovered this?

  17. youknowiknowitall says: Apr 11, 2017 7:27 PM

    Complicitous Mara and his band of liars and criminals.

  18. truthinesshurts says: Apr 12, 2017 1:33 AM

    Brandon Jacobs…so big…so fast…he’s an unstoppable force…no one man can tackle him…he’s a guaranteed Hall Of Famer.

    Or not.

  19. stucats says: Apr 12, 2017 7:59 AM

    really, who bloody cares, he actually probably ate the damn thing, post game meal.

  20. exinsidetrader says: Apr 12, 2017 8:02 AM

    BUILD. THE. WALL.

    Keep America and locker-rooms safe from imported thieves.

