Buccaneers meet with D’Onta Foreman

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

Running back Doug Martin is expected back with the Buccaneers when they start offseason work next Monday, but no one’s sure if Martin will be there come the regular season.

The team has been noncommittal about Martin’s role after he spent time in rehab and drew a four-game suspension that voided guaranteed money in his contract. Martin will serve the final three games of that suspension to kick off the 2017 season and finding the right rookie to fill the void could make it easier for the Bucs to move on without Martin.

The Bucs are doing their homework on that front and they had Texas running back D’Onta Foreman in for a visit on Monday. Foreman ran for 2,028 yards for the Longhorns last year, which was good for second place at the FBS level, and scored 15 touchdowns.

He’s not projected to be a first-round pick, which fits the profile of several backs the Bucs have spent time with recently. Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon and Toledo’s Kareem Hunt are also on that list, which sets Tampa up to potentially address the position on the second day of the draft while looking elsewhere in the first round.