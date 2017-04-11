Cardinals stadium will need a new name

If there’s an actual college in Glendale or Tempe or Surprise or some other Arizona town with a little money to burn, now’s the time to strike.
According to Craig Harris of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals are in the market for a new naming-rights sponsor since the University of Phoenix wants to pull out of their deal with the team.
They’re nine years into the 20-year deal which was worth $7.7 million per year. It comes at a time with UofP’s parent company, Apollo Education Group, has seen declining enrollment and other issues. The team said the University would keep the name on the stadium until a new sponsor is found.
“We will get the best deal, the right deal,” Cardinals executive vice president and chief operating officer Ron Minegar said. “We want to have the right brand affiliation.”
(In related news, the deal will be yuge.)
It’s possible the Cardinals could realize more revenue from a new deal, even though there are new stadiums coming in Las Vegas and Los Angeles looking to sell themselves as giant billboards in the near future.
Surely, a bird feed manufacturer will step in?
Nobody in this town calls it “University of Phoenix Stadium”. Everyone calls it Cardinals Stadium.
NewEgg.com stadium?
Knight-Swift Transportation Stadium… 2 Phoenix based trucking companies just merged yesterday to make a gigantic trucking company. Perfect.
Avnet, InSight, and Freeport-McMoRan are pretty yuge in Phoenix, but so is PetSmart.
I really hope PetSmart doesn’t make a play for it.
“PetSmart Stadium home of the Arizona Cardinals”. How emasculating.
Also, Republic Services is HQ’ed in Phoenix, but they’re a waste management company.
“Waste Management Stadium home of the Arizona Cardinals”. Considering the shape and look of the stadium itself toilet jokes would abound aplenty.
Let’s hope First Solar get’s the gig. Definitely reflects one of the state’s major resources.
“Cardinals Stadium” works for me.
GoDaddy stadium? The only college would be Grand Canyon University, which, hahaha..
Just call it Municipal Maricopa Spaceship at/near Phoenix and call it a day..
“Barry Goldwater Field.”
His estate his still has big bucks.
Organizations that should be lining up, with tag lines:
Purdue Field (Our team is made with no added hormones!)
Chic-fil-A Dome (Don’t forget, the stadium is closed on Sundays!)
Red Robin (Close enough!!)
The Vatican (Our Cardinals throw perfect Hail Mary’s!!)