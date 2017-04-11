Cowboys take a look at potential “war daddy” in Derek Barnett

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 11, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was frank about his offseason goals, hoping to add a “war daddy” to his defense.

They’re at least taking a look at a guy who was one in college.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cowboys have brought Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett for a visit. Barnett has also visited with the Buccaneers and had a private workout with the Falcons.

Barnett did not wow scouts with his testing numbers at the Scouting Combine (running a 4.88-second 40 while recovering from an illness), but you can’t argue with his production.

He had double-digit sacks in each of his three seasons at Tennessee, and broke the school record for sacks (33) which was held by some guy named Reggie White.

The Cowboys have clearly been looking for someone to get to the quarterback (a search which has spanned generations), and Barnett’s the kind of player who has shown he can make an impact.