Ethan Westbrooks signs restricted tender with Rams

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 11, 2017, 1:47 AM EDT

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks signed his restricted free agent tender with the team on Monday.

Westbrooks was given a right of first refusal tender by the Rams prior to the start of free agency. The tender brings a price tag of $1.797 million for 2017 for Westbrooks.

Westbrooks could have explored offers from other teams with the Rams getting the chance to match any offer sheet signed by Westbrooks. Due to Westbrooks entering the league as an undrafted free agent, the Rams would not have been entitled to any draft pick compensation should he have been signed away by another team.

Instead, Westbrooks will remain with the Rams this season. He’s appeared in 35 games over three years with the Rams with 48 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.