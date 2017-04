Posted by Mike Florio on April 11, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Former Tennessee cornerback/punt returner Cam Sutton continues to make the rounds, roughly two weeks before the draft.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Sutton had a Sunday workout with the Falcons.

The session follows workouts with the Patriots, Saints, and Titans.

Undersized and thin, Sutton nevertheless was a four-year starter and a team captain for the Volunteers. He’s expected to be taken in round three or four.