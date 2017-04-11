Four Cowboys jerseys among the top 10 sellers for 2016

Tony Romo didn’t play much football last year and, in turn, didn’t sell many jerseys. Four other Cowboys sold plenty.
The quartet of running back Ezekiel Elliot, quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver Dez Bryant, and tight end Jason Witten finished in the top 10 for all jersey sales in 2016 through NFLShop.com, finishing No. 2, No. 3, No. 9, and No. 10, respectively.
SportsBusiness Daily has the top 15. For the second straight year, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led the way.
The top 15, in order, are Brady, Elliott, Prescott, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Bryant, Witten, Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.
The early favorite to lead the way in 2017 is Marshawn Lynch, who likely will sell tens of thousands if/when he signs with the Raiders.
