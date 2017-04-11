Giants linebacker knew what was coming with cigar photo

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 11, 2017, 6:59 AM EDT

Well, you can’t say Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas didn’t read his keys and recognize the play.

Whether he should have changed his pre-snap read is another question.

According to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post, Casillas called his shot when he posted an Instagram picture from vacation in the Dominican Republic, showing him sitting on an ATV with hand-rolled cigar.

Using the hashtags “#iknowitlookslikeablunt #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis,” Casillas knew what was coming.

But he liked the picture, posted it anyway, and the next day got a text message from the league asking him to submit to a random drug test.

(At least he’s a practitioner of #selfawareness.)

Casillas and the Giants will report for offseason conditioning next week.