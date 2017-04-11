James Laurinaitis retires

Former Rams and Saints linebacker James Laurinaitis is calling it quits.
The 30-year-old Laurinaitis wrote on Twitter that it’s time for him to move on.
“With offseason programs starting back up, the thing I’m going to miss the most is the locker room,” Laurinaitis wrote. “The conversations and relationships I built with all that I’ve battled with will be my favorite memories. Players, coaches, equipment staff, medical staff, community outreach, marketing, you name it, the people I’ve met through this game is what I’ll take with me.”
Laurinaitis had an outstanding college career at Ohio State, winning both the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in the country. He was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2009, played there through 2015, and then played last year in New Orleans.
Time to put on some spiked shoulder pads and follow in Dad’s footsteps and chuck a few guys around for another 10 years worth of bank.
I thought he retired after getting run over 4 straight times in 4 straight games last season. lol #WhatARush
He was a good player…… but the WWE awaits!!!!!
OOOOHHHHH WHAT A RUSH!!!!!
Sadly, the WWE could never re-create the LOD/Road Warriors. They were one of a kind.
Making it in the WWE is ridiculously hard this guy looks like Goldust without the makeup Curt Hawkins would beat him up
unfortunately he never lived up to the hype
Great player for his first several years. He would have made the pro bowl a couple of times if not for being on a lot of bad rams teams. Unfortunately he aged very quickly and became a liability in coverage his last couple of years.
Watched him all his pro career. Solid, not flashy but steady, on some BAD teams. Covered up a lot of guys mistakes. Good luck in your next chapter.
James is just 30 years old, 6’2″, 250, and started his first 115 career games in a row in NFL.
His father Joe should be in WWE Hall of Fame (except he’s part of a class action concussion lawsuit against McMahon), mother is a former powerlifter, uncle John was Executive VP of Talent Relations… and now James is related to John Cena, Daniel Bryan, and the Bella twins (all retired/on extended leave).
Point is, if he wants to do sports entertainment, the door is open a mile wide, and he’d have a ton of resources nearby.
Just another OSU Luckeye bust.
The WWE definitely awaits. His dad is a big deal behind the scenes so he will get a major push if he so chooses.
