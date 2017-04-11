James Laurinaitis retires

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 11, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Former Rams and Saints linebacker James Laurinaitis is calling it quits.

The 30-year-old Laurinaitis wrote on Twitter that it’s time for him to move on.

“With offseason programs starting back up, the thing I’m going to miss the most is the locker room,” Laurinaitis wrote. “The conversations and relationships I built with all that I’ve battled with will be my favorite memories. Players, coaches, equipment staff, medical staff, community outreach, marketing, you name it, the people I’ve met through this game is what I’ll take with me.”

Laurinaitis had an outstanding college career at Ohio State, winning both the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football and the Bronco Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in the country. He was a second-round pick of the Rams in 2009, played there through 2015, and then played last year in New Orleans.