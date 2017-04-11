Jonathan Allen to visit Chargers, 49ers this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 11, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

The Chargers and 49ers are two of the five teams that have already started their offseason work with their current players, but that won’t stop them from continuing their pre-draft due diligence.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen will visit both teams this week. The Chargers are scheduled for Wednesday with the 49ers to follow. Allen has also had recent visits with the Jaguars and Titans.

Both the Chargers and 49ers took defensive linemen with their top picks in last year’s draft — the 49ers have taken defensive linemen two years in a row — but offseason coaching changes with both teams included shifts in defensive philosophies that could lead to further additions at the position.

With Myles Garrett expected by most to go to the Browns first overall, Stanford’s Solomon Thomas and Tennessee’s Derek Barnett join Allen in the next group of defensive linemen expected to come off the board.